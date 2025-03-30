New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced on Sunday that Indian Navy ships INS Karmuk and LCU 52 are en route to Yangon, Myanmar, carrying aid supplies for earthquake-affected regions.

Jaishankar stated that the relief efforts are part of Operation Brahma, launched in response to Myanmar's plea for assistance.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Operation Brahma continues. Indian Navy ships INS Karmuk and LCU 52 are headed for Yangon with 30 tonnes of disaster relief and medical supplies."

Earlier in the day, India as a part of Operation Brahma to assist Myanmar in the wake of a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake, with Indian Navy ships carrying relief material sailing for Yangon, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Sunday.

Under the direction of the Ministry of External Affairs, the HADR efforts are being progressed in conjunction with Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NDRF, the MoD statement added.

Indian Navy ships Satpura and Savitri, from the Eastern Naval Command, have sailed for Yangon on Saturday, as part of the Indian Navy's immediate response towards Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), as per the statement.

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, India launched Operation Brahma to assist Myanmar, the MoD said.

As per the Defence Ministry, approximately 52 Tons of relief material have been embarked onboard these ships, including HADR pallets consisting of essential clothing, drinking water, food, medicines, and emergency stores. The Indian Navy remains committed to India's resolve to remain the 'First Responder' in the region.

Meanwhile, rescuers are desperately searching for survivors more than two days after a powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar, toppling buildings as far away as the Thai capital Bangkok and sending tremors through nearby Chinese provinces, CNN reported.

This was the largest earthquake to hit the war-ravaged country in more than a century, authorities say. Experts fear the true death toll could take weeks to emerge, as per CNN. However, as of now, at least 1,700 people are dead and around 3,400 injured, according to the country's military government. Nearly 300 others remain missing.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) estimated the final death toll could surpass 10,000 people, according to early modeling, as per CNN. (ANI)

