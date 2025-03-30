London, March 30: Clocks across Europe were moved forward by one hour on Sunday, March 30, marking the start of Daylight Saving Time (DST) and British Summer Time (BST) in the UK. The shift, which took effect at 1 am GMT, ushers in longer evenings as spring begins to take hold.

In the UK, the change shifts the clocks from Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) to British Summer Time (BST), while across Europe, countries move from Central European Time (CET) to Central European Summer Time (CEST). This annual adjustment has been observed for decades, with the clocks set to revert to their original times in October. Daylight Saving Time 2025: What Does ‘Spring Forward’ in DST Mean? Countries That Follow, Significance and Other Details Explained.

Daylight Saving Time: History

Daylight Saving Time, which runs from the last Sunday in March until the last Sunday in October, was first introduced during World War I to extend daylight hours in the evening. The practice was later revived during the 1970s oil crisis to conserve energy and has remained in place since then.

Daylight Saving Time: Significance

The move to daylight saving has been credited with extending evening daylight, allowing more time for outdoor activities, and contributing to energy conservation. The biannual clock change is a well-established tradition in many European nations, though the future of the practice remains under discussion in some regions. Daylight Saving Time 2025 Date and Meaning: Why Will Clocks Spring Forward on March 9? Here’s What You Should Know About DST.

While most of the United States adheres to DST, certain regions do not participate. These include Hawaii, most of Arizona (excluding the Navajo Nation), American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

