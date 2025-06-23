Athens, Jun 22 (AP) More than 100 firefighters assisted by water-dropping helicopters and planes were battling a large wildfire burning near the main town of the eastern Aegean island of Chios Sunday, with emergency services ordering the evacuation of a dozen areas.

The fire department said three separate blazes had broken out in the morning and mid-day Sunday near the town of Chios. The flames were fanned by strong winds, leaving firefighters struggling to contain what turned into one large blaze.

The fire department said it was sending an arson investigation team to the island.

Dozens of firefighters from Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki were sent by ship as reinforcements to the 100 already on the island. Ten water-dropping helicopters and two firefighting planes provided air support until nightfall.

As daylight faded, local media footage and photos showed firefighters battling towering flames burning through woodland and farmland.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during its hot, dry summers, but authorities have said climate change has been fuelling bigger and more frequent blazes.

In 2018, a massive fire swept through the seaside town of Mati, east of Athens, trapping people in their homes and on roads as they tried to flee. More than 100 people died, including some who drowned trying to swim away from the flames. (AP)

