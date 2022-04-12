Lahore, Apr 12 (PTI) Over 2,000 Indian Sikh pilgrims arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday to take part in festivities in connection with Vaisakhi festival.

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) - a statutory board that manages religious properties and shrines of Hindus and Sikhs who had migrated to India following the partition - and Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee officials received the Sikhs pilgrims at Wagah border.

ETPB spokesperson Amir Hashmi told PTI that over 2,000 Sikhs arrived here from India via Wagah border. He said the pilgrims were served with langar (food) as per Sikh tradition at Wagah and were taken to Gurdwara Panja Sahib Hassanabdal for three-day festivities.

Also known as Baisakhi, Vaisakhi is a spring harvest festival for Sikhs and Hindus.

ETPB Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said under the directions the board's chairman Dr Aamir Ahmad all arrangements including security and accomodation have been ensured to facilitate the yatrees.

"Arrangements for filtered cold water, clean washrooms, proper train announcements, comfortable sitting arrangements, besides others were made available for the Sikh yatrees on their arrival,” he said in a statement.

He said the main ceremony would be held at Gurdwara Punja Sahib at Hassanabdal on April 14. They would also visit other main gurdwaras in Punjab including the Gurdwara Janamasthan. He said the pilgrims would return to India on April 21.

Visiting Sikh leader Ravinder Singh said the pilgrims have brought a message of love, peace, friendship and harmony.

