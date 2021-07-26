Kabul [Afghanistan] July 26 (ANI): At least 30 journalists and media workers have been killed, manhandled, and wounded by terrorists in Afghanistan since 2021, while many of them were also threatened by government officials, according to a report by an Afghanistan non profit Nai.

Recently, two journalists including one female were also killed in a bomb explosion in Kabul, even local journalists have complained against government officials not providing the required information in Afghan's Balkh province, The Khaama Press reported citing the Nai report.

A journalist of the Killid group was also prevented to cover an incident in police district three of Kabul city and was threatened by Kabul Police while another journalist for Afghan Peace Publication Watch was insulted by government officials, the news agency reported.

Also, 26 employees of Afghanistan's Bawar Media were laid off in northern Balkh province and four employees were sacked by Vice-president Amrullah Saleh for sharing information with media outlets.

Nai media has condemned the mass firing of media workers and termed it as "against" the labour laws in the country.

Meanwhile, a coalition of US news organisations has also written two different letters to the US president Joe Biden and leaders in the house of representatives, urging them to grant special immigration visas to Afghan journalists and support staff. (ANI)

