Rawalpindi [Pakistan], February 19 (ANI): As many as 65 people were injured in kite-flying related incidents in Pakistan's Rawalpindi during the celebration of the Basant festival, local media reported on Friday.

Out of the injured many of them have suffered stray bullet injuries, while a boy was reportedly fell from a rooftop, according to Dawn newspaper.

"It looked like there was no police in the city today because we have not heard so many gunshots in the past," the publication reported citing a citizen.

Several injured people have been shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

Meanwhile, the district police have been taking action against kite flyers through digital monitoring, as per Dawn.

Quoting city police officer, Dawn said that at least 210 complaints have been registered against kite flyers on Friday. (ANI)

