Islamabad, Sep 22 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Centre of Integrated Air Defence Battle Management called as CIADBAM.

In a statement, the army said that Pakistan Army Air Defence is equipped with sophisticated, highly accurate and lethal long range weapon systems and the CIADBAM will provide an integrated environment for synchronised and effective articulation of Air Defence battle from top tier of command down to individual weapon systems.

"Simulator complex in the facility is capable of projecting various dynamic scenarios which can be configured and developed as per the latest intricacies and challenges of Air Defence Battle,” it said.

"There is a need for greater cooperation, integration and synchronisation to tackle complex and fluid future battlefield challenges,'' he said while commending Pakistan Army Air Defence.

Earlier, Commander Army Air Defence Command, Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan briefed the army chief regarding Air Defence battle management procedures and complete functioning of newly-built CIADBAM.

