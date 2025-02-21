Islamabad, Feb 21 (PTI) Pakistan Chief Justice Yahya Afridi on Friday urged jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party to support judicial reforms for better administration of justice in the country.

He was talking to a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation that called on him in response to his invitation to take wider stakeholders' consultation on the reform agenda, according to a statement by the apex court.

Also Read | Pope Francis Health Update: Doctor Says Pontiff Isn't out of Danger but His Condition Isn't Life-Threatening.

The chief justice welcomed the PTI delegation and apprised them of the planned meeting of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

He also informed the PTI leaders about his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Also Read | ED Slaps INR 3.44 Crore Penalty on BBC World Service India; Fines 3 Directors for Alleged Contravention of FDI Regulations.

The chief justice suggested to the PTI delegation that “the judicial reform should become a Minimum Common National Agenda and the same should have bipartisan support”.

He also told the opposition leaders that the prime minister was concerned with the tax cases pending at various judicial forums.

The chief justice assured the prime minister that quick disposal of tax cases as well as reduction of overall pendency in the Supreme Court was his priority.

Omar Ayub Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, on the occasion highlighted various issues faced by the incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, and other party leaders and workers.

He complained that the cases of the opposition leaders were fixed at different locations at the same time deliberately so that appearance before courts became impossible.

He said that the lawyers defending cases of the PTI leadership and the workers were being harassed and jail authorities were not complying with the orders of the courts, while terrorism cases were registered against PTI lawyers and their right to assembly and expression was being suppressed.

He further added that economic stability of the country hinges upon rule of law and economic recovery is only possible if the judiciary asserts itself and the executive is made accountable.

The party also sought time to respond to the policy proposals regarding judicial reforms.

The leaders after the meeting addressed a press conference, where Omar Ayub explained that he had obtained permission from Imran Khan to meet with the chief justice.

He highlighted that the PTI leaders discussed the frequent shifting of hearing dates for Khan's cases, along with concerns that, despite court orders, Khan was being denied visits with his family and communication with his children, which they claimed violated prison regulations.

It was the first such meeting after the PTI expressed concerns regarding the “packing of judiciary” following the 26th constitutional amendment made last year.

In October last year, Pakistan enacted a law, capping the Chief Justice's tenure to three years and setting up a special commission to appoint the top judge from three senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, amid opposition from Imran Khan's party.

President Asif Ali Zardari gave his assent to the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act, 2024, after it was passed by both Houses of Parliament - the Senate and the National Assembly.

With the 26th Constitution Amendment Bill becoming law, the government was seen as blocking Justice Masoor Ali Shah from succeeding the then Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, who was set to retire on October 25 after reaching superannuation, which is 65 years.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)