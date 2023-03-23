New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, including India, country's Charge d'affaires Salman Sharif said on Thursday as he talked of resolving outstanding issues including Jammu and Kashmir through dialogue while also noting that the "core issue" must be settled in line "with the UN resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people".

Salman Sharif made the remarks during a ceremony the Pakistan High commission in New Delhi to mark Pakistan Day.

He raised Pakistan's flag at the ceremony held at the Chancery's Lawns, according to a Pakistan High Commission release said.

"Mr Sharif stressed that Pakistan desires peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, including India, on the basis of mutual respect. He said that Pakistan believes in resolving all outstanding issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, through dialogue and diplomacy," the release said.

"The Cd'A reiterated that for durable peace, stability and development in South Asia, the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people," he added.

The relations between India and Pakistan have been strained due to Pakistan's support to cross-border terrorism.

India has said that it wants normal relations with Pakistan but there should be an atmosphere free from terror and violence.

Sharif said in his remarks that Pakistan had faced many challenges in the last 75 years and its pursuit for progress continues with the same spirit today as it was when the country was founded in 1947. (ANI)

