Islamabad, Jan 13 (PTI) Pakistan on Thursday rejected what it called "unfounded allegations" by Indian Army chief Gen. M M Naravane about the presence of "launch pads" and "training" camps across the Line of Control.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen Naravane said on Wednesday that the concentration of some 350 to 400 terrorists in terror launch pads and training facilities on the other side (Pakistani side) of the Line of Control (LoC) and repeated infiltration attempts "expose" the "nefarious intents" of the adversary.

In a statement, Pakistan's Foreign Office said on Thursday that there is nothing new about the "unfounded allegations", which were a part of the “malicious anti-Pakistan propaganda...”

It claimed that the remarks were an attempt to divert global attention from Jammu and Kashmir.

The FO said that Pakistan is committed to pursue meaningful dialogue with India for peaceful resolution of all outstanding disputes, including Jammu and Kashmir.

"The onus is, however, on India to create an enabling environment conducive for dialogue,” it added.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence. India has said the onus is on Pakistan to create an environment free of terror and hostility.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar claimed that there was a "real possibility" of India carrying out a “false flag” military operation against Pakistan.

Addressing the weekly press conference in Islamabad, he said Pakistan was committed to peaceful relations with its neighbours, including India. "However, the onus is on India to create an enabling environment for dialogue,” he said.

Ties between India and Pakistan nose-dived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India's war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on February 26, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August, 2019.

