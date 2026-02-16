Pakistan Government Hikes Petrol Prices by PKR 5 per litre, Diesel Rates Also Increased by PKR 7.32

Islamabad, February 16: Fuel for vehicles in Pakistan will now be costlier as the Pakistani government has increased the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel by PKR 5 and PKR 7.32 per litre, respectively, for the next fortnight, The Express Tribune reported. The new prices will come into effect from Monday.

Petrol will now sell at PKR 258.17 per litre, up from PKR 253.17, while diesel has been hiked to PKR 275.70 per litre, up from PKR 268.38.

Fuel prices in Pakistan are reviewed fortnightly and determined by fluctuations in international oil markets, exchange rate movements, and adjustments to domestic taxation. Diesel at INR 50 and Petrol Alternative at INR 55 per Litre: Nitin Gadkari’s 2018 Statement Promising Fuel at Lower Prices Following Ethanol Blending Goes Viral, Netizens Remind Minister of ‘Unfulfilled Promise’.

High-Speed Diesel (HSD) prices remain a key concern, as the fuel is widely used in the transport, agriculture, and power generation sectors. Any increase in its price directly impacts inflation and raises the cost of essential commodities.

Petrol, according to Geo News, is used by commuters in small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers. While petrol prices are not as significant an issue as HSD, they impact the budgets of middle and lower-middle-class households in Pakistan, who use petrol-based vehicles for daily travel.

In its February 1 fortnightly review, the Pakistan government reduced the price of high-speed diesel by PKR 14 per litre, bringing it down from PKR 282.38 to PKR 268.38 per litre for the subsequent 15 days. However, the price of petrol was kept unchanged at PKR 253.17 per litre. Earlier, The Express Tribune cited sources to indicate a likely increase of PKR 4.39 per litre in petrol prices, while high-speed diesel was expected to witness a hike of PKR 5.40 per litre. Ethanol Mixing in Petrol Shows No Adverse Impact on Cars; Benefitting Farmers, Nitin Gadkari Tells Lok Sabha.

ARY News reported that on December 18, 2025, Pakistan submitted petroleum development levy collections projections for the next five years to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). According to the submitted documents, the climate support levy will hike by PKR 2.5 per litre from July 1, 2026.

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