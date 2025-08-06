A 2018 statement by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promising diesel at INR 50 and a petrol alternative at INR 55 per litre has gone viral, with netizens questioning the feasibility and follow-through of the claim. "Our Petroleum Ministry is setting up 5 ethanol-making plants in the country. Ethanol will be produced from wood products and segregated municipal waste. Diesel will be available at INR 50 per litre and petrol alternative at INR 55 per litre," Gadkari had said at a rally in Durg, Chhattisgarh. Now, netizens are reminding the Union Minister of his "unfulfilled promise", with one saying, "Stop calling this as blending, start calling it ‘adulterated fuel’." Another wrote, "Seven years have passed @nitin_gadkari ji, tell us when will the people of India get diesel-petrol at 50-55?" A third post mocked, "Bro was manifesting fantasy fuel prices while living in 2040." The criticism comes amid concerns over the ethanol-blending policy, especially among owners of older vehicles. Despite the backlash, the Ministry of Petroleum insists that ethanol blending is "scientifically supported" and "environmentally responsible," dismissing fears as "largely unfounded." Government Dismisses Reports on Potential Negative Impact of 20% Ethanol Blending in Petrol.

"Adulterated Fuel, Not Blending", Says User

Stop calling this as blending, Start calling it “Adulterated Fuel” — 💛❤️ ದಕ್ಷಿಣಪಥೇಶ್ವರ 🇮🇳 (@dakshinapata) August 6, 2025

User Questions: "Seven Years Later, When Will People of India Get Rs 50-55 Fuel, Gadkari Ji?"

सात वर्ष बीत चुके हैं@nitin_gadkari जी, ये बताइए कि 50-55 का डीजल-पेट्रोल भारत की जनता को कब मिलेगा? गडकरी जी प्रोटोटाइप को फाइनल प्रोडक्ट के आत्मविश्वास के साथ बेचने वाले सेल्समैन हैं। वो ऐसा केवल इसलिए करते हैं ताकि वो जनता को कूल और बुद्धिमान लगें, हालांकि इनकी ओर से केवल… — rani swati (@raniswati7428) August 6, 2025

User Comments, "Fantasy Prices From 2040"

Petrol @ ₹55/litre? Diesel @ ₹50? Bro was manifesting fantasy fuel prices while living in 2040. Meanwhile, we’re still here, taking loans to fill our tanks. 🤡 — Sonel (@allthingabsurd) August 6, 2025

"Where Can I Buy Alternative of Petrol @55?": User Asks

@PetroleumMin where can I get alternative of patrol @55 rupee as per this news @volklub — Savvy__ (@Cosmere_) August 6, 2025

