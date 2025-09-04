Peshawar [Pakistan], September 4 (ANI): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the province most affected by Pakistan's ongoing battle against militancy, has recorded an alarming rise in terrorist violence this year.

A police report cited by Geo News revealed that in the first eight months of 2025 alone, the province endured 605 terror-related incidents, resulting in heavy casualties among civilians and security personnel.

According to Geo News, 138 civilians lost their lives, while 352 were wounded in attacks across KP. The police force also suffered heavily, with 79 officers martyred and 130 injured during the same period. These figures highlight the mounting toll terrorism continues to exact on both communities and law enforcement in the region.

In August alone, the province reported 129 incidents of terrorism. These resulted in the martyrdom of 17 civilians and injuries to 51 others. Security officials further confirmed that 13 police personnel were martyred and 46 sustained injuries in that month. Investigations linked 351 suspects to different incidents, with security forces killing 32 militants and arresting five.

District-wise data shows that Bannu topped the list with 42 incidents, followed by North Waziristan (15), South Waziristan (14), and Dir (11). These areas, long considered militant hubs, continue to face relentless violence despite years of counterterrorism campaigns.

According to Geo News, the latest findings came days after a deadly strike on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters in KP, where six personnel of the Pakistan Army and FC embraced martyrdom. The military's media wing said five militants attempted to storm the compound, using an explosive-laden vehicle to breach the facility's boundary wall. All five attackers were later eliminated by security forces.

Meanwhile, data released by the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) showed that in June alone, Pakistan faced 78 terror attacks, which claimed around 100 lives. The dead included 53 security personnel, 39 civilians, six militants, and two peace committee members, while nearly 189 people were injured, as cited by Geo News.

These grim statistics reflect a dangerous resurgence of militancy in KP and across Pakistan, raising urgent questions about the state's counterterrorism policies and security preparedness, as highlighted by Geo News. (ANI)

