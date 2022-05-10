Karachi [Pakistan], May 10 (ANI): As per Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson on finance Muzzammil Aslam, the IMF has deferred a meeting with Pakistan authorities until May 18 as they are seeking a hike in petrol and diesel prices.

"If prices are raised, then IMF delegation could meet Pakistani authorities in Doha from May 18," he said, adding that the international lender wanted excessive taxes on the common man in the next budget.

Aslam while sharing a news report on Monday claimed that the IMF mission which is scheduled to visit Pakistan on May 10 is delaying the meeting for the release of the USD 1 billion tranches as they want the new government to raise the prices of petrol, diesel and electricity ahead of staff-level talks, reported ARY News.

He further claimed that the government will also not receive any funds from friendly countries.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has agreed with International Monetary Funds' (IMF) recommendations to reduce fuel subsidies phase-wise, reported ARY News.

Miftah Ismail had held a meeting with the executive directors of the Fund in Washington for the revival of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme.

Sources say that the finance minister hinted to carry forward the IMF program and agreed to curb subsidies on the fuel and electricity phase-wise.

Meanwhile, the IMF said it has no objection to the Income Support Programme and added Pakistan can continue subsidies for the marginalised section of the society, reported ARY News.

The IMF has also shown its consent to the continuation of the Sehat Card scheme, the sources said. (ANI)

