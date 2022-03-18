Islamabad [Pakistan], March 18 (ANI): Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)-led Sindh government called in the provincial police to help protect the premises of Sindh House, local media reported.

Sindh House is the domain of the provincial government and as such, is always at its disposal. The same is true for Punjab House, Balochistan House and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, Dawn newspaper reported.

The Pakistani newspaper reported that the Special Security Unit (SSU) of the Sindh police on Thursday said its personnel had been sent to the federal capital only to participate in the Pakistan Day parade on March 23.

A spokesman for the SSU claimed, however, that only a handful of personnel was always deployed at the Sindh House in Islamabad, which was the provincial government's administrative and residential facility in the federal capital, Dawn newspaper reported.

Meanwhile, Sindh Province's Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has warned the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government over imposing governor's rule in his province and stated that the people will retaliate against this "unconstitutional move".

His statement comes after the Pakistani interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said that he advised the government to impose the governor's rule in Sindh in the wake of the alleged horse-trading controversy. (ANI)

