Islamabad [Pakistan], August 4 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif defended his meetings with the army chiefs during his 38 years in politics, adding that the sole purpose of those meetings was the country's interest, reported Dawn.

He said, “The only objective of those meetings was that politicians and institutions work together to turn the country into a Pakistan for which several Muslims laid their lives”.

He acknowledged that he can be seen as “the establishment’s man” by his detractors adding that the allegation never bothered him, reported Dawn.

The premier went on to say: “People taunt me, calling me the establishment’s man. But this doesn’t bother me. Why? Because […] I did not intend to get any personal gains.”

Dawn is a Pakistani English-language newspaper that was launched in British India in 1941. It is the largest English newspaper in Pakistan and also serves as the country's newspaper of record

Pakistan PM was addressing a gathering at an inauguration ceremony of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad where he said that he had held several meetings with army chiefs.

PM Shehbaz also mentioned his close relations with the Former Army Chief and President Pervez Musharraf and claimed that he never took advantage of that friendship, reported the Dawn news.

The statement observed by the Dawn states that “But did I get anything [out of it]? Nawaz Sharif went to jail and so did I. Nawaz Sharif went to Attock and so did I. Nawaz Sharif went to the Landhi jail and so did I. Nawaz Sharif was sent into exile and so were I and my family. So what did I get?” Pakistan PM said.

Pakistan's PM urging the nation to make determined and concerted efforts for making Pakistan regain its "grandeur and stature" also mentioned the progress that happened in neighbouring country India.

The publication reports that he highlighted that Pakistan’s eastern neighbour, India, had progressed far ahead of it but at the same time said there would be nothing to worry about if the nation was resolved to work for the country’s progress. (ANI)

