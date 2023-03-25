Islamabad [Pakistan], March 25 (ANI): The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday informed that it has started the process for confiscation of prohibited funds received by Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's (PTI), reported Dawn.

The ECP, in its detailed judgment, explained its reasons for rejecting the PTI's application for cross-examination of witnesses, including bank officials concerned, declaring that the process for confiscation of prohibited funds received by the party has started.

The plea regarding the cross-examination of the PTI witnesses in the foreign funding case was rejected by the ECP.

The ECP, in its order, stated that entertaining the application for cross-examination at this stage would mean reopening the entire matter that had been decided in August last year, reported Dawn.

Current proceedings to execute the last year's findings were about the confiscation of the prohibited contributions or donations received by the party, it elaborated."The prayer for reopening or re-examination of the matter at this stage cannot be considered, as the proceedings in terms of Rule 6 of the Political Parties Rules (PPR) 2002 is execution of findings recorded in terms of section 6 of the Political Parties Order, 2002 by the commission," the detailed order stated.

The order further mentioned that the instant proceedings in terms of Rule 6 of PPR only dealt with the confiscation of contributions or donations, which were declared 'prohibited' by the ECP, reported Dawn.

"There are only two requirements of Rule 6, firstly; the party shall be put on notice and, secondly, the opportunity of being heard shall be granted to the party and in the instant case, both requirements of the law, have been met," the order states.

A former member of the PTI, Akbar S Babar, filed a petition in Pakistan's election commission in 2014 against irregularities in party funds.

As per the case, millions of dollars were transferred to PTI bank accounts through two offshore companies and the bank accounts were kept a secret from the election body.

The election commission set up a scrutiny committee that submitted a report disclosing that PTI informed the body about 12 bank accounts while keeping 53 others hidden. Additionally, donations of over 31 crores were not disclosed by the party.

In 2022, the poll body said that the allegations of taking prohibited funds from overseas Pakistanis against Imran Khan have been proved, issuing a new show-cause notice to PTI asking why these funds should not be confiscated. (ANI)

