Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court had extended the interim pre-arrest bail of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan till September 12 in the terrorism case, local media reported.

Earlier in August, the PTI chief was booked in a terrorism case on the complaint of Islamabad Saddar Magistrate Ali Javed for threatening a female judge of the federal capital, during the rally held on August 20.

PTI chief Imran Khan appeared before the court to attend the hearing in person this noon, in response to the summons issued by the court.

While extending the interim bail till September 12, the court directed the Khan to submit PKR 100,000 as surety, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, the court was told that four new sections - 186, 504, 506, and 188 - had been added to the First Information Report (FIR) against Imran Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the former prime minister obtained bail from the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in a case where he is charged under terrorism law for a threatening speech against a female judge and Islamabad police officials.

The ATC approved the interim bail of the PTI chairman until September 01 against a surety bond of Rs100,000 and directed him to appear before the court again, reported ARY News.

A terrorism case was registered against Imran Khan in Margalla police station for allegedly using derogatory language and threatening Additional Session Judge Zeba Chaudhry in his speech in Islamabad on August 20.

According to Dawn newspaper, prima facie Khan committed "criminal as well as judicial contempt, punishable under section 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003", it added.

"These remarks have been made with the motive of bringing the administration of law into disrepute and eroding the integrity and credibility of the judicial system."

Also, Yaseen Gill, brother of Imran Khan's chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, has filed a complaint before the IHC chief justice against additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry.

It stated that "she had passed the order on August 17, 2022, to hand over Shahbaz's custody to police in grave violation and derogation of judicial norms and express provisions of law".Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman was booked for threatening a judge and two top police officials in a public meeting held at the F-9 Park late Saturday evening.

The PTI chair had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody.

He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would "not spare" them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture, according to Geo tv. (ANI)

