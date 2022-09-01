Damascus, September 1: An Israeli missile strike hit the international airport of Syria's northern city of Aleppo, causing material damage, a Syrian military statement said. Local news websites on Wednesday said the missiles came from over the Mediterranean, Xinhua news agency reported. Israel Strikes on Gaza Kill 4, Injured 15 Militant Commander Taiseer al-Jabari Among Dead.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a UK-based war monitor, said Israel fired four missiles against the airport and surrounding warehouses, causing explosions to "what is believed to be a shipment of Iranian missiles". Syrian and Russian Air Forces Conduct Joint Drill over Syria.

Video: Israel Strikes Syria's Aleppo International Airport

BREAKING: Israel just bombed Aleppo International Airport in Syria. Aleppo is Syria's economic hub. This is after they bombed Damascus International Airport two months ago. Israel is an aggressive bully that exports terrorism then plays the victim. pic.twitter.com/wMMmwzkZad — Richard Medhurst (@richimedhurst) August 31, 2022

The Israeli attack on Wednesday is the 22nd against Syrian sites this year, following a deadly strike earlier last week in the city of Masyaf.

