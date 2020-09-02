Islamabad [Pakistan], September 2 (ANI): Cynthia D Richie, American blogger based in Pakistan, has been asked to leave the country within 15 days.

According to Geo News, the Pakistani Interior Ministry rejected Cynthia's request to extend her Pakistan visa and asked her to leave the country within 15 days.

As per the report, the Islamabad High Court had on July 10 asked the Ministry of Interior to decide on a petition filed by a Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader seeking to deport Cynthia after she was accused by the party of making derogatory remarks about former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto.

Earlier this year, Cynthia alleged that she was "raped" in 2011 by the country's then-"Interior Minister Rehman Malik" and accused former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani of psychically manhandling her.

In a video broadcast live on Facebook, she had also alleged that two senior PPP leaders including former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gillani "physically manhandled" her when "he was staying at the President's House".

Levelling serious allegations, she had posted a series of tweets, giving out further details.

"Occurred at IM's house in min enclave 2011 around the OBL incident. I thought it a meeting about my visa but I was given flowers/ a drugged drink. I kept quiet - who in PPP govt would help me against PPP IM? Recently they attacked family; I've had it. Ready to face any accuser," she had said in a tweet.

Further, she had claimed of having informed about the same to someone in the US Embassy, but due to "fluid situation", she said the response was "less than adequate". (ANI)

