Berlin, September 2: The German government on Wednesday said that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was poisoned with a chemical nerve agent from the Novichok group. On August 22, Alexey Navalny fell ill on a flight from the Siberian city of Tomsk to Moscow. He was then taken on a medical evacuation flight to Berlin, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

The 44-year-old staunch critic of President Vladimir Putin is being treated at the Charite hospital in the German capital. His spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said in a tweet: "Massive thanks to everyone for their support. The struggle for Alexei's life and health is just beginning." In a statement, the German government condemned the attack. Alexei Navalny: Medical Plane with Poisoned Russian Opposition Leader Lands in Germany.

“It was startling that Alexei Navalny was the victim of an attack with a chemical nerve agent in Russia," reported the CNN quoting German government spokesman Steffen Siebert as saying. The German government said, "We hope for a full recovery of Alexei Navalny.” Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny Allegedly Poisoned, Hospitalised in Siberia.

A photograph on social media appeared to show him drinking from a cup at a Tomsk airport cafe before the flight. His team suspects a poisonous substance was put in his tea, the BBC reported. The Russian opposition leader is in intensive care. It is not the first time, the Novichok nerve agent was used against Putin’s ctitic. In 2018, former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was also reportedly killed using the same method.

