Larkana [Pakistan], June 24 (ANI): An assistant sub-inspector of police died and his son suffered critical injuries in a targeted attack in Larkana city in Sindh province in Pakistan, local media reported.

The ASI and his son came under attack by motorcycle-riding assailants at a new bus terminal on Wednesday. The area of the attack comes under the jurisdiction of Waleed police station.

Also Read | 'Pakistan To Face More Difficult Times', Says PM Shehbaz Sharif.

Following the attack, Ghulam Akbar Sainch, the ASI and his son Riaz Sainch were taken to Chandka Medical College Hospital. In the hospital, doctors pronounced the police officer dead and admitted his son for treatment, reported Dawn.

The police said that after committing the crime, the attackers sped away from the crime scene. The police also added that the murder appeared to be the outcome of a matrimonial dispute.

Also Read | BRICS Nations Call for Comprehensive Reform of UN To Make It More Effective.

This comes as the capital city of Pakistan, Islamabad, witnessed a sharp increase in street crime comprising of robberies, burglaries and auto thefts. The police registered 5,466 cases in the first five months of the current year compared to 1,934 such incidents in the corresponding period of last year in Islamabad.

Details collected from the police showed that from January 1 to May 31, 1,048 robbery incidents were registered compared to 399 cases in the previous year. Out of the total, 368 incidents were registered with the Industrial Area, 361 with Rural, 243 with Saddar and 76 with City Zone police.

Likewise, 695 snatching incidents were reported to the police compared to 176 cases in the first five months of 2021. Out of the total, 273 snatching incidents were registered by the Rural, 248 by Industrial areas, 141 by Saddar and 33 by the City Zone police.

A total of 594 burglary incidents - 244 at Rural, 188 at Saddar, 104 at City and 58 at Industrial Area Zone - were registered so far in 2022 compared to 203 such incidents in 2021.

During the current year, the police registered 75 murders, 146 attempted murders, 140 hurt cases, one case of kidnapping for ransom and 418 incidents of kidnapping and rape compared to 66 murders, 89 attempted murders, 167 hurt cases, one kidnapping for ransom and 263 kidnapping and rape cases in 2021.

Moreover, 50 fatal and 55 non-fatal road accidents were registered by the police this year compared to 48 and 27, respectively, from January to May 2021, as per the media outlet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)