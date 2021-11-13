Quetta [Pakistan], November 13 (ANI): At least six people suffered injuries in a blast that happened in Pakistan's Quetta on Saturday.

Following the blast, police and law enforcement agencies cordoned off the Nawa Killi area, where the explosion happened, Express Tribune reported.

"Subversive elements want to destroy the province's peace. The protection of citizens' lives and properties is our foremost priority," Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo said while condemning the attack.

"We will end the chaos of terrorism with the cooperation of the people," he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Asad Nasir said the explosion occurred near a police mobile.

He added that three to four kilograms of explosive material, fitted to a motorcycle, was used in the blast. The rescue officials shifted the injured to Quetta's Civil Hospital.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

