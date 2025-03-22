Quetta [Pakistan], March 22 (ANI): Baloch Human rights leader Mahrang Baloch was arrested by Pakistan's Quetta Police and administration early Saturday morning while she was participating in a sit-in protest against the atrocities against the Baloch community.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) shared the details of her arrest on X and said the bodies of the slain youth, which were at the protest site, have also been taken into custody.

"Quetta Police and Administration have arrested BYC (Baloch Unity Committee) central leader Dr. Mahrang Baloch along with his other associates and have also taken the bodies of the martyred youth into their custody," it stated.

It further noted that, in addition, a crackdown has been launched on women and children.

BYC highlighted the peaceful demonstration which was held in Quetta Sariab against the abduction-like arrest of BYC central leader Bebigar Baloch, Dr Hamal Dr Ilyas and Saeed Baloch and other women.

"Police and state agencies used tear gas, water cannons and bullets on this demonstration, resulting in the martyrdom of three Baloch youth and injuries to dozens", the post noted.

Terming the actions to be "state terrorism", BYC had started a sit-in in the Sariab area of Quetta on Friday night with the bodies of slain youth.

"At 5:30 am today, police and other agencies attacked the sit-in, snatched the bodies from the protesters and arrested BYC central leader Dr Mahrang Baloch along with his associates", the post concluded.

Mahrang Baloch, who had been with the protestors during the sit-in protest, had shared messages on Friday night bringing attention towards the atrocities being faced by Baloch people.

In a video message by her at midnight, she announced a shutter down call in the entire Balochistan.

"Baloch Solidarity Committee announces a shutdown of the entire Balochistan against this oppression and terrorism of the state of Pakistan. Tomorrow there will be a shutter down and wheel jam strike in the entire Balochistan," she stated.

The ongoing conflict in the Balochistan region of Pakistan is marked by demands for greater political autonomy, control over natural resources, and better socio-economic conditions. Baloch nationalist groups seek independence or enhanced rights, while the Pakistani government has responded with military interventions. (ANI)

