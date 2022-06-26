Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was not removed from power through any foreign conspiracy as he claims but because of Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the PDM chief himself has said.

Rehman who is also Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief was addressing a seminar in Islamabad on Saturday.

He critised the former premier and said that first, he kept waving an alleged threat letter before the masses and then resorted to saying that his life was in danger.

"The United States has denied sending any threat letter, then who is supposed to kill you? The security institutions of the country have also ruled out allegations of a conspiracy and have proved that you were lying," Fazl said, Geo tv reported.

The chief of the PDM further said that the previous, PTI-led government came into power through "rigging and illegal means."

"I was the one who had conspired to remove Imran Khan from power. It wasn't a foreign conspiracy that led to your ouster, but it was Fazlur Rehman's conspiracy that sent you packing," he said, Geo Tv.

Since his ouster from power in April through a motion of no-confidence in the National Assembly, Khan has alleged that the then-Opposition, in connivance with the United States, toppled his government. The PTI has also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter. (ANI)

