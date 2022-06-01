Islamabad, June 1: Pakistan on Tuesday sent a consignment of 7.5 tons of items as humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine amid the ongoing Russian military operation in the country. The C-130 aircraft took off to Pakistan to deliver the consignment at the request of the war-torn country.

The consignment including medicines, medical equipment, bedding and food items, was delivered through a C-130 aircraft at the request of the war-torn country, the Dawn reported. This was the second consignment from Pakistan to Ukraine. Another consignment will be sent on June 3, the report added. Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Office Launches Humanitarian Aid Website.

The first consignment of more than 15 tons of humanitarian aid was sent to Ukraine through two C-130 aircrafts from the Noor Khan Base in March. The decision was taken at the request of the Ukrainian embassy in Islamabad for humanitarian assistance along with a list of urgently-needed items.

Previously, the Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs had proposed that the country should provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine. It suggested that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) should mobilise the requisite assistance containing non-military items as requested by the Ukrainian embassy and organise its transportation, the Dawn reported.

It had also moved a formal summary to the prime minister to immediately dispatch the assistance to Ukraine. Notably, millions of refugees, mostly women and children, have moved to Poland and other neighbouring countries, amid the ongoing military situation. Ukraine had raised an international appeal for global assistance to address humanitarian needs.

Russia started its military operation in Ukraine on February 24. This large-scale operation has reportedly resulted in a humanitarian crisis, leading to crippling sanctions from Western countries targeting Moscow's high-profile individuals and companies.

