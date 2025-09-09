Karachi [Pakistan], September 9 (ANI): Roads, markets, and neighbourhoods in the Pakistan city of Karachi remain severely congested with illegal encroachments despite repeated assurances from the Sindh government, the Karachi commissioner, and the city mayor.

Promised sweeping anti-encroachment drives have largely become superficial operations, doing little to ease traffic chaos or improve the daily lives of millions, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to news outlet both the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation's (KMC) anti-encroachment department and the 25 town administrations regularly conduct staged raids. Pushcarts and stalls are temporarily cleared, only to return soon after, allegedly following the payment of bribes.

Shopkeepers and street vendors accuse officials from KMC, town administrations, and even the traffic police of collecting "protection money" on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly schedule, enabling them to continue occupying public spaces illegally.

Major arteries remain clogged with permanent encroachments. University Road, already under strain due to the Red Line project, is obstructed near Old Sabzi Mandi, Hasan Square, and Safora Chowrangi.

Similar conditions prevail in Liaquatabad No. 10, Karimabad, Teen Hatti, Gurumandir, Water Pump, and the Landhi-Korangi corridors. In Saddar, encroachments block nearly every road, turning short trips into long ordeals during rush hours.

Rashid Minhas Road, stretching from Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi, is heavily congested with illegal stalls and haphazard parking, leaving footpaths unusable for pedestrians.

According to The Express Tribune, the ongoing issue highlights the government agencies' failure to implement effective, long-term solutions, with corruption and a lack of accountability cited as major obstacles.

The persistent encroachments not only worsen traffic conditions but also diminish public safety and urban mobility. This grim reality continues to frustrate Karachi's residents, who face daily challenges navigating the city's obstructed roads and markets despite promises of reform from city officials. (ANI)

