Islamabad [Pakistan], July 1 (ANI): Pakistan's diplomatic envoys in South Africa and the United Kingdom have been accused of illegal business, and a murder plot bringing shame to the country, said a media report.

A special report was issued by Kaliph Anaz which stated that two top Pakistani diplomats were accused of selling the vehicles by importing them into the country for the diplomatic purpose by the revenue department of South Africa, Asian Lite reported.

The report published by Geo News mentioned that a probe was ordered into the matter by the South African revenue department and an unannounced ban was implemented on the transfer and registration of vehicles of the Pakistani embassy in the country.

On the other hand, the government of Pakistan did not order a probe into the matter, but implemented a similar ban on the South African embassy in the country.

Another Pakistan diplomat was also accused of an assassination attempt on a dissident at Rotterdam during a court hearing in London, the report added.

The conduct of a diplomat, who is often considered to be the flag bearer of its image in foreign lands, can either make or break the perception of the country in the international community.

But these acts by the Pakistani envoys has caused a strain in relations with these countries and has affected the image of the country.

Pakistani envoys have been accused of several crimes in several parts of the world.

Earlier last year, Two diplomats from the Pakistan Embassy in South Korea were caught shoplifting at a store in Seoul.

Yongsan Police Station said the two were caught stealing items worth 11,000 won (USD 10) and 1,900 won (USD 1.70), respectively, at the same store in Itaewon, Yongsan District, on different dates, reported The Korea Times

One allegedly stole chocolate treats worth 1,900 won (USD 1.70), on January 10, and the other a hat worth 11,000 won (USD 10), on February 23.

After the hat was stolen, an employee at the store filed a police report shortly afterwards, and the law enforcement authorities identified the suspect through CCTV footage as a 35-year-old diplomat of the Pakistan Embassy, reported The Korea Times.

Following an investigation, officers closed the case without booking the suspect because of diplomatic immunity. (ANI)

