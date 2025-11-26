Balochistan [Pakistan] November 26 (ANI): The National Democratic Party (NDP) has accused Pakistan's security agencies of systematically crushing dissent in Balochistan, after the mysterious disappearance of its senior activist Ghani Baloch, who has been missing for six months. The party declared that his abduction represents a direct assault on constitutional rights and democratic freedoms, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

According to The Balochistan Post, Ghani Baloch was detained on May 25 while travelling from Khuzdar to Karachi in a private passenger coach. The NDP alleged that the Frontier Corps intercepted the vehicle near Khuzdar and forcibly took him away.

Since then, authorities have not disclosed any information about his arrest, detention, or location, raising fears about his safety. In a statement, the NDP condemned the disappearance as a "blatant violation of basic human rights" and a reflection of the state's intolerance toward peaceful political activity in Balochistan. The party said that if any allegations existed against Ghani Baloch, he should have been produced before a court of law rather than being held incommunicado. It further noted that the prolonged uncertainty has inflicted immense psychological and emotional distress upon his family and colleagues.

The NDP spokesperson accused Pakistani state institutions of using enforced disappearances and restrictions on political gatherings as tools to stifle opposition in the province. The spokesperson asserted that such unlawful tactics, carried out beyond constitutional boundaries, undermine democracy and cannot absolve the perpetrators of accountability. The NDP also revealed that several other members of its leadership, including Sana Baloch Khetran, Zahid Baloch, and Mir Baloch, remain missing under similar circumstances. The party described these cases as acts of political retribution designed to cripple legitimate political movements in the region, as highlighted by The Balochistan Post.

To mark six months since Ghani Baloch's disappearance, the NDP announced a social media campaign and webinar on November 26. The party reiterated its resolve to continue the struggle for democratic and national rights and vowed that it would not remain silent against state oppression, as reported by The Balochistan Post. (ANI)

