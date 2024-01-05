Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): An accountability court in Islamabad on Friday granted a four-day physical remand of former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case about alleged irregularities in the dual carriageway project, ARY News reported.

The case was heard by accountability court Judge Muhammad Bashir while National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Irfan Bhola and Fawad's counsel, Faisal Fareed Chaudhry appeared before the court.

Also Read | Indian Navy Warship Reaches Hijacked Vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast, Issues Warning to Pirates.

The court approved a four-day remand of the former PTI leader after hearing arguments and adjourned the hearing till January 9, as per ARY News.

The NAB had on December 16, arrested Fawad Chaudhry in a corruption case.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Gaza Death Toll Climbs to 22,438 Amid Intense Fighting, Says Palestinian Health Ministry.

Fawad Chaudhry was arrested from Adiala Jail after NAB Chairman Lt-Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmed Butt signed the former's arrest warrant.

This year in June, the former minister was among the PTI leaders who attended the launching ceremony of the Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), which is headed by former PTI leader Jahangir Tareen.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday indicted former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt against the electoral body and the chief election commissioner, Geo News reported.

A four-member bench of the electoral body, headed by Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani, conducted the hearing of the case in Adiala jail, where both the leaders are incarcerated.

The PTI founder and ex-minister were present in the courtroom during the hearing and denied the allegations mentioned in the charge sheet.

The ECP then adjourned the hearing on the contempt case till January 16.

The electoral body had initiated contempt proceedings against the former PM, former party leader Asad Umar and Chaudhary for insulting the commission and its chief during various public meetings, press conferences and several interviews.

According to the notice, politicos face the charges of passing unparliamentary, intemperate, and contemptuous remarks against the ECP on various occasions.

The political leaders were asked to either personally appear before the commission bench to clear their position or through their counsel.

However, the leaders challenged the commission's jurisdiction in several high courts. However, the Supreme Court in January 2023 allowed the commission to initiate proceedings against them and on June 21, the ECP decided to frame charges against them which was yet to be done. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)