New Delhi, January 5: In a high voltage drama unfolding in the high seas, Indian naval warship INS Chennai reached the hijacked vessel MV Lila Norfolk off Somalia coast on Friday and issued a warning to the pirates on board to abandon the vessel, military officials told ANI. The Indian warship has also launched its helicopter and the Marine Commandos (MARCOS) are ready for operations. All the Indian crew on board are safe, the officials added. Indian Navy Closely Monitoring Hijacked Ship With 15 Indian Crew On-Board Near Somalia’s Coast.

Earlier, the officials had informed that Merchant vessel MV Lila Norfolk was hijacked by pirates 300 nautical miles east of Somalia, while it was sailing from Port Du Aco in Brazil and was bound for Khalifa Bin Salman in Bahrain. The Indian Navy's Mission Deployed Platforms responded swiftly to the hijacking attempt on board a Liberian-flagged bulk carrier after it received a message on the UKMTO portal indicating boarding by approximately five to six unknown armed personnel on Thursday evening, the Indian Navy said in a statement. Indian Navy Mobilises INS Chennai as Pirates Hijack MV Lila Norfolk Near Somalia With 15 Indians Onboard.

In response to the situation, the Indian Navy launched an Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and diverted INS Chennai, deployed for maritime security operations, to assist the vessel. The aircraft overflew the vessel on Friday morning and established contact with the vessel, ascertaining the safety of the crew.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)