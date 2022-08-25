Islamabad [Pakistan], August 25 (ANI): Pakistan government's employees announced to stage a demonstration outside the Parliament House on September 14, demanding a 100 per cent increase in house rent, medical and conveyance allowances, local media reported.

Complaining about the disparities in salaries, the All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGPGA) demanded an increase of 150 per cent, ARY News reported citing the Pay and Pension commission's reports.

According to details, the AGPGA has said that the sit-in would continue until their demands are fulfilled.

The employees have demanded a 100 per cent increase in house rent, medical and conveyance allowances and to permanent daily wages and contracted and Adhoc employees.

The State Minister for Interior had informed Prime Minister Shehbaz Gill regarding the employees' grievances.

In June, a special meeting of the federal cabinet approved the proposed federal budget for the fiscal year 2022-23.

The special cabinet meeting headed by PM Shehbaz Sharif and attended by federal ministers, advisers, and special assistants approved the Finance Bill 2022-23, reported ARY News.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Mariyum Aurangzeb announced that the federal cabinet has approved a 15 per cent increase in the salaries of government employees and a 5 per cent hike in pensions.

"The govt also approved merging of Adhoc allowances into the basic pay," she said in a tweet.

Earlier, in June, the AGPGA staged a protest demanding a raise in their salaries owing to the unprecedented increase in the fuel and electricity tariffs.

The price hike had created many difficulties for the employees and they cannot fulfil the basic needs of their families in their current salaries.

This sit-in comes as Shehbaz Sharif's government has unleashed a cumulative 40 per cent hike in fuel prices as well as a 47 per cent increase in the per unit tariff for electricity.

With the inflation rate skyrocketing, credit rating agency Moody's Investor Services has downgraded Pakistan's outlook to 'negative' from an earlier 'stable' rating citing the country's "heightened external vulnerability".Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has criticized the government for the massive hike.

"Imported govt has increased petroleum prices by 40 per cent or Rs 60 per litre. This will increase the burden on the public by Rs 900 billion and a price hike in basic necessities. Plus, the Rs 8 increase in electricity price will put the entire country into shock. Expect inflation by 30 per cent highest in 75 yrs," Imran Khan tweeted. (ANI)

