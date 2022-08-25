Kiev, August 25: Russian shelling of the Chaplyne train station in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region has killed at least 15 people and wounded some 50 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said. According to initial images from the site, which have not yet been verified, a passenger train was hit, dpa news agency reported.

"Rescue workers are on the job. Unfortunately, the number of dead may still rise," Zelensky said by video to the UN Security Council in New York. "This is how we live every day. This is how Russia has been preparing for this UN Security Council meeting." Ukraine Marks Independence Day Amid Air Raid Sirens, Six Months After Start of Russian Invasion.

Russian Strike on Dnipropetrovsk Train Station Kills 15 People

Terrorist Russia keeps killing Ukrainian civilians. At least 15 killed in a Russian missile strike on a train station in Chaplyne, Dnipropetrovsk region. As @ZelenskyyUa stressed at UNSC: terrorist Russia must be stopped now before it kills more people in Ukraine and beyond. pic.twitter.com/GSbMbrYEc2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) August 24, 2022

Train stations and rail infrastructure have been repeatedly hit during the war, which entered its sixth month on Wednesday. In April, at least 57 died in an attack on the Kramatorsk station.

Russia attacked neighbouring Ukraine on February 24 but after failing to make advances on the capital Kiev, Moscow pulled back to concentrate on taking the separatist-dominated areas in the east and the south of the country.

Still, the war is not leaving any part of the country untouched. Elsewhere in Dnipropetrovsk, an 11-year-old child was killed by Russian shelling on Wednesday, according to local officials.

Ukrainian authorities earlier Wednesday reported attacks in several locations across the country, including the Khmelnytskyi region in the west and Shytomyr region in the north.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 25, 2022 08:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).