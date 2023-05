Islamabad [Pakistan], May 9 (ANI): A 28-year-old man, 2023's first case of Congo virus infection in Pakistan, died during treatment at a private hospital in Karachi, ARY News reported.

As per the Sindh health department, the 28-year-old man, identified as Mohammad Adil of Liaquatabad, was a meat seller.

A health department official said: "Initially, the patient developed a headache and fever on April 30, which intensified two days later. He was taken to a private hospital where he remained under treatment for a day."

Adil on May 2, developed a very high-grade fever and was taken to hospital. The victim later experienced episodes of nasal bleeding. The patient was initially tested for dengue and malaria, but the results came negative, the official added.

Mohammad Adil's condition deteriorated after two days, and he was transferred and admitted to a hospital in North Nazimabad on May 4. Despite intensive care, the patient passed away on May 5, the health department spokesperson said.

The health department added that the patient did not have any animals at his home and that he had also not travelled outside Karachi during this period.

The Congo virus is primarily transmitted to humans by ticks on cattle and other livestock and can cause severe fever, muscle pain, vomiting, and internal bleeding. It has a high fatality rate, and there is currently no vaccine or specific treatment for the virus.

The provincial health department has urged citizens to take precautions to avoid contracting the virus, such as wearing protective clothing and using insect repellents when in contact with cattle or other livestock, according to ARY News.

It is important to mention that this was the fourth death from the virus in the last ten days. On May 2, a 20-year-old woman in Quetta passed away due to the Congo virus. (ANI)

