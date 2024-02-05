Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Amid ongoing preparations for the February 8 general election, clashes erupted between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers and police during an election rally in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district on February 4, as reported by The News International

A significant police presence was deployed to disperse an alleged unauthorized rally organized by the former ruling party. Reportedly, PTI supporters threw stones at the security vehicles following a clash prompted by the police intervention.

Also Read | Chile Wildfires: Death Toll Rises to 112 in Vina Del Mar As Officials Struggle To Contain Forest Fires.

According to the Pakistan-based newspaper The News International, law enforcement resorted to tear gas and aerial firing to scatter the PTI campaigners. Two individuals sustained injuries from the police's use of tear gas and aerial firing and have since been transported to a nearby hospital.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Takht-i-Nusrati told the media that the rally organizers had not obtained permission from local authorities. He further stated that several police vehicles were damaged during the confrontation initiated by political activists pelting stones at law enforcement.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Reply on ‘Motion of Thanks’ in Lok Sabha Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 5, 2024.

PTI members had previously clashed with police in Karachi's Teen Talwar area when law enforcement units blocked the progress of another election rally. The police employed baton charges, aerial firing, and tear gas to disperse the gathering, which included women.

Police officials, speaking to Geo News, emphasized that the party had failed to secure permission to hold the rally, as mandated by the Election Commission of Pakistan's code of conduct.

The clash resulted in the arrest of 25 PTI workers and caused injuries to media personnel, including a Geo News cameraman, amidst the confrontations between party supporters and law enforcement officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)