05 Feb, 08:00 (IST) Mufti Salman Azhari Arrested in Hate Speech Case Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari was arrested in Mumbai as an accused in a hate speech case days after he made a speech in Gujarat's Junagadh. The video of the speech had gone viral on social media.



Advocate Arif Siddiqui, Lawyer of Maulana Mufti Salman Azhari says, "They (Police) had applied for his transit remand, we opposed that and we had also said that he was illegally detained."

New Delhi, February 5: Under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the Uttarakhand Cabinet adopted the report on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), according to news agency ANI. The meeting took place at the Chief Minister's residence. Following the acceptance of the UCC draft report by the cabinet, the administration is expected to introduce the UCC Bill on February 6 during the Uttarakhand Assembly session. The Uttarakhand Assembly has already scheduled a special four-day session for February 5-8.

The East Garo Hills in Meghalaya were jolted by an earthquake on Sunday afternoon, February 4, with a magnitude of 3.5 on the Richter scale, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The NCS reports that the tremors began to feel about 2:37 PM. The earthquake was registered at a depth of 12 km. "Earthquake of Magnitude:3.5, Occurred on 04-02-2024, 14:37:15 IST, Lat: 25.80 & Long: 90.69, Depth: 12 Km , Region: East Garo Hills, Meghalaya," the NCS said in a post on X.

With Sunday's heavy snowfall, Uttarakhand's Gangotri Dham was blanketed in white. Owing to intense snowfall, the Gangotri temple premises and its environs are covered in a thick layer of white snow. Kedarnath Temple, another well-known pilgrimage site, is still covered in snow since the region keeps getting snowfall. Meanwhile, significant snowfall on Sunday transforms Srinagar, a popular tourist destination in Jammu and Kashmir, into a wintry paradise. After a protracted dry season, the snow has provided a feeling of optimism and regeneration to the people who rely on it for many reasons.

In Brand Finance's Brand Guardianship Index 2024, Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), came in top among all Indians and second worldwide. In addition to fellow Indians like Tata Sons chairman N. Chandrasekaran (ranked No. 5, up from No. 8 in the 2023 ranking) and Anish Shah (ranked No. 6) of Mahindra Group, among many others, he was ranked ahead of prominent global business figures like Elon Musk of Tesla, Apple, Sundar Pichai of Google, and Microsoft's Satya Nadella.