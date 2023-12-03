Islamabad [Pakistan], December 3 (ANI): The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Parvez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi, accusing them of being involved in corruption, costing the national exchequer over Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 1 billion, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The NAB has accused Parvez Elahi, Moonis Elahi and others of illegally approving 116 development schemes and receiving kickbacks, Geo News reported. In its reference, the anti-graft watchdog accused Elahi and his son of receiving bribes by giving contracts to their "favourite contractors."

Also Read | Paris Attack: One Stabbed to Death, Another Injured After Man Attacks Tourists Near Quai de Grenelle, Arrested.

In its reference, the anti-graft watchdog also stated that Elahi embezzled more than PKR 744.5 million in bribes and kickbacks. According to the reference, the accountant kept depositing the kickbacks in the bank accounts of Moonis and his family, according to Geo News report.

Moonis Elahi deposited Euro 1.61 million in his foreign bank account and other family members deposited over PKR 304 million in their accounts. In its reference, the anti-graft watchdog mentioned that the suspects were found guilty in the probe and stated that the accountability bureau should carry out a trial and punish them accordingly.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: IDF Expanding Military Operations in South Gaza Strip, Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant Warns Top Hamas Leadership.

Moonis Elahi has rejected the corruption allegations and said that the Euro 1 million along with other funds that have been kept in various accounts are "declared", Geo News reported.

In a statement posted on X, Elahi stated, "Today NAB has issued a press release stating that my father and I are involved in corruption and they have filed a reference against us claiming an amount of Rs744 million."

"This involves 1 million euros in my account. The 1 million euros are mine along with all funds in our accounts [...] they have been declared in FBR with the source of funds and money trail," he added.

Elahi said that NAB had cleared him and his father of all charges when they applied "9C" in the court. He stated, "NAB itself told the court that it had looked into our assets [going back] 20 years," Geo News reported.

Initially, Parvez Elahi was arrested on June 1 in a PKR 70 million graft case in connection with the embezzlement of development funds allocated for the Gujrat district. Since then, Elahi has been released several times and arrested immediately in different cases.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan caretaker government has started a process to bring back Moonis Elahi to Pakistan. He has been reportedly living in Spain since December 2022 to avoid "political victimisation" in Pakistan.

To bring Moonis Elahi back to Pakistan, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) approached the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for the issuance of a red notice to arrest the PTI leader in a money laundering case. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)