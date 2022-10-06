Islamabad [Pakistan], October 6 (ANI): A Norwegian national has been missing for more than a week in Pakistan's Punjab province, according to local media which added that the missing person was of Pakistani origin.

Arfan Qadeer Bhatti came to Gujrat city of Pakistan with his three children in June, as per Dawn newspaper, while his siblings and mother remained in Norway, his relative said.

A complaint was registered in Rehmannia police station in Deona Mandi by Arfan's relative on September 26, stating that the missing person went to drop off his children at school, since then he was out of reach, according to Dawn newspaper.

Citing Norwegian media, Dawn reported that Arfan is being held by a law enforcement agency in Pakistan. (ANI)

