Islamabad [Pakistan], April 1 (ANI): Over 100 people suffered injuries in various traffic incidents during the Eid ul Fitr celebrations in Taunsa district of Pakistan's Punjab, Geo News reported, citing relevant authorities.

The hospital administration indicated that at least 112 injured individuals were admitted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Additionally, rescue officials mentioned that the majority of injuries resulted from accidents involving motorcycles and rickshaws, as stated by Geo News.

It is crucial to recognize that many of the injured were young individuals who fell from their motorcycles while engaging in reckless celebrations of Eid through racing. Rescue officials highlighted the difficulties faced by the injured, noting that the hospital ran out of space to accommodate them, Geo News reported. Consequently, several injured individuals were also taken to private hospitals as reported by rescue officials.

In a separate tragedy, four young men died in a high-speed car accident at the Tando Allahyar Canal. The victims were from Karachi, and rescue workers stated that their bodies were being transported back to the city, as cited by Geo News.

The incidents occurred as people across Pakistan celebrated Eid ul Fitr with a spirit of religious devotion and cultural enthusiasm, offering prayers for unity, peace, and prosperity.

Karachi has witnessed a rise in traffic accidents recently, resulting in many fatalities. Higher authorities have been called upon to address the rising number of casualties, Geo News reported.

Last week, a speeding water tanker took the lives of a young couple and their unborn child near Malir Halt , as reported by Geo News. At least 214 people have died in road accidents in Karachi in less than three months, with 68 fatalities linked to heavy vehicles like tankers and trailers. (ANI)

