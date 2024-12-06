Islamabad [Pakistan], December 6 (ANI): After weeks of tension between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), the two coalition partners have agreed to initiate a week-long dialogue to address unresolved issues and ensure smoother collaboration.

The move follows complaints from PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari about unfulfilled promises by the ruling PML-N, prompting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to take steps to mend ties, Dawn reported.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction over the PML-N's handling of key decisions, alleging that the PPP was excluded from critical policy-making processes. In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif tasked Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar with addressing these concerns directly with the PPP leader.

A PPP media statement confirmed that Ishaq Dar met with Bhutto-Zardari, alongside Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti, in an effort to defuse tensions.

The dialogue initiative follows a meeting between Bhutto-Zardari and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who had urged the government to pass the Societies Registration (Amendment) Act, 2024, concerning seminaries, reported Dawn.

The government reportedly fears that ongoing JUI-F protests could gain momentum if joined by opposition parties like the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which recently held a protest in Islamabad that resulted in multiple casualties. As part of damage control, PML-N's Rana Sanaullah also met Maulana Fazlur Rehman to address his concerns.

According to a PPP insider, the dialogue process will commence virtually within two days, followed by physical meetings lasting at least a week. This development comes on the heels of the PPP chairman's key role in passing the 26th constitutional amendment last month, which altered the process of appointing the chief justice. However, Bhutto-Zardari has publicly criticised the PML-N for failing to fulfill its commitment to equitable representation of the PPP and PML-N in the judicial commission.

The PPP has repeatedly reminded the PML-N of its role in supporting the coalition government, highlighting its significant contribution as the third-largest party in the National Assembly. While not officially part of the government, the PPP holds several major constitutional offices, including the presidency, Senate chairmanship, and gubernatorial posts in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In separate meetings, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari discussed pressing issues with key provincial leaders. KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi briefed him on a multi-party conference in Peshawar, which was attended by 16 political parties, though the PTI boycotted the event. Bhutto-Zardari described the conference as a "historic initiative" and assured the governor of his support in addressing disputes over KP's resources and advancing peace in the region, Dawn reported.

Similarly, Bhutto-Zardari met Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti to discuss provincial challenges, including law and order, development priorities, and public welfare projects.

Bugti updated him on initiatives under the Public Sector Development Programme, such as the Benazir Bhutto Scholarship Programme and a new cardiac hospital set to be inaugurated by Bhutto-Zardari. (ANI)

