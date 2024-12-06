Florida, December 6: Sarah Boone, 47, has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2020 death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, 42, in Florida. Boone zipped Torres into a suitcase during what she claimed was a game of “hide-and-seek,” leaving him to suffocate. Prosecutors argued the act was intentional, citing disturbing video evidence.

The videos, recorded on Boone's phone, showed Torres trapped in the suitcase, pleading for help and struggling to breathe. In response, Boone can be heard mocking him, saying, "That's what I feel like when you cheat on me," and telling him to "shut up." Prosecutors also alleged Boone struck Torres with a baseball bat during the incident.

Boone initially told authorities she was intoxicated during the incident and believed Torres, who weighed only 47 kg, could free himself from the suitcase. She claimed she fell asleep and only remembered the next morning that Torres was still inside. Upon opening the suitcase, she found him unresponsive and called 911.

During her trial, Boone maintained she was a victim of domestic abuse and acted in self-defense, believing Torres might harm her. She rejected a plea deal offering a 15-year sentence for manslaughter, insisting she did not intend to kill him.

The jury convicted Boone of second-degree murder, citing overwhelming evidence of malice. “Sarah deserves to rot in jail. She has caused a lifetime of pain,” Torres’ sister said in a statement.

