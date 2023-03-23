Islamabad [Pakistan], March 23 (ANI): Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has hired another lobbying firm to establish good relations with the United States and the diaspora, despite his assertion that his government was deposed through foreign interference, The News International reported.

Documents obtained by The News International on Wednesday show that PTI USA signed a contract with Praia Consultants LLC, a Washington-based lobbying firm, to support the party's objectives of "good relations with the United States and the Pakistani diaspora in the US."

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Is Using Multiple Body Doubles for Trips; Video Goes Viral on Russian Social Media.

According to documents filed with the US Justice Department under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, the contract was signed on February 21st for a six-month term. New York based PTI USA is the main client of the lobbying firm.

The firm has been hired for a six-month period at a fee of $8,333.00 per month.

Also Read | China President Xi Jinping's Russia Visit, Bid for Leadership of Non-Western World, Potrays Chinese Media.

"The firm shall provide expert advice regarding the client's relationship with the United States government and institutions during the term of this agreement. Furthermore, the firm will organize meetings with several important US decision makers and will provide advice on meeting content," according to the contract.

Additionally, if both sides have no objections and provide written approval by June 30, 2023, the agreement will be extended for another six months until January 31, 2024.

According to The News International, last year, the PTI hired Fenton/Arlook, a lobbying and public relations firm, to provide public relations services such as distributing information to and briefing journalists, placing articles and broadcasts, arranging interviews with PTI representatives or supporters, advising on social media efforts, and other similar public relations services. Fenton/Arlook was contracted for $25,000 per month.

The News International reached out to PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry for comment on the report, but he did not reply. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)