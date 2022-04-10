Islamabad [Pakistan], April 10 (ANI): Pakistan reports 96 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total to 1,526,568, reported local media on Sunday.

The number of cases is down from 238 a day earlier. No additional deaths have been recorded.

Also Read | Rajnath Singh Arrives in Washington DC to Attend India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue.

The total number of cases has risen to 1,526,568 and the death toll remains at 30,361. The country's positivity rate stands at 0.37 per cent.

Covid cases reported in Punjab are 40. Sindh reported 29 cases, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 19 cases and Islamabad 7 cases, as per Dawn. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: 2,200 Ukrainian Men Detained Trying to Leave the Country in Violation of Martial Law.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)