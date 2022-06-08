Islamabad [Pakistan], June 8 (ANI): Pakistan's Minister of Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal requested Iran to increase Iran's electricity exports to the Pakistani province of Balochistan, The Express Tribune reported citing an Iran News Agency.

During the meeting held at the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, the Pakistan minister requested Iraninan ambassador Seyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini to expand economic cooperation, especially to increase the export of electricity by 100 MW in addition to the current 104 MW of electricity to the province from Iran.

Iqbal emphasised the importance of neighbourliness with the Islamic Republic of Iran and bilateral cooperation in the field of energy, The Express Tribune reported.

In response, the Iran Ambassador announced Tehran's readiness to supply electricity to Balochistan, as a development of cooperation between the two countries, The Express Tribune reported.

"We are trying to provide electricity to Balochistan province, including Makran coast, with the help of neighbouring and brother country of Iran," said Hosseini.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments related to Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, economic cooperation, especially in the field of energy, and regional development plans, including CPEC.

Considering Iran's need to provide specialised personnel in the field of technology, Hosseini proposed bilateral cooperation and to establish a joint science and technology park on the common border.

The Pakistani side welcomed Hosseini's offer to educate the Pakistani youth in the field of technology and knowledge-based technologies on behalf of Iran, The Express Tribune reported.

Iqbal expressed gratitude to Tehran for its cooperation in the energy sector, especially in the export of electricity to Balochistan, and stressed the commitment of Islamabad to further increase and deepen cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The meeting was also attended by Mohammad Sorkhabi, deputy ambassador of Iran, Syed Zafar Ali Shah, deputy minister of development and planning and head of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and some officials of the Ministry of Energy and Maritime Affairs.

This comes in the wake of the Pakistan government's recent announcement to increase the electricity tariff, adding to the woes of the people.

Pakistani masses who are under the burden of rising inflation and a deteriorating economy were shocked by the rise in basic electricity tariff by Rs 7.9 per unit.

Currently, the basic power tariff is Rs 16.91 per unit and with an increase of Rs 7.9078 per unit, it will be more than Rs 24 per unit, reported Geo News.

Meanwhile, it was reported a week earlier that Pakistan is facing an acute electricity crisis resulting in a power shortfall of 6,500 megawatts (MW) accompanied by long hours of load shedding, lasting up to 12 hours.

Against a demand of 26,000 megawatts, the power supply in the country remained at 19,500 megawatts, reported Ary News. Rural areas in Pakistan are experiencing power cuts for up to 12 hours.

Further, the electricity shortfall of Lahore Electric Supply Company(LESCO) has reached 800 megawatts. Although the electricity demand is 4,800 megawatts, the electricity supply is 4,000 megawatts.

The closure of several power plants in Pakistan due to lack of fuel and other technical pitfalls has caused an electricity shortfall, resulting in power outages. Few powerplants also received capacity payments post-shutdown as well. (ANI)

