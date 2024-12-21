Balochistan [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Pakistan security forces have reportedly abducted another youth from the Kech district of Balochistan following a house raid on Thursday.

The Balochistan Post identified the abducted individual as Balach Hasil, who was forcibly taken by security forces during a raid in the Hothabad area of Tump in the Kech district.

Also Read | Hindu Temples Vandalised in Bangladesh: 8 Idols Vandalised in Mymensingh and Dinajpur Districts; 1 Arrested.

According to eyewitnesses, Balach, the son of Hasil and a resident of Hothabad, was taken from his home by Pakistani forces without any explanation or formal charges. His current whereabouts remain unknown, raising serious concerns about his safety and well-being, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

Residents have called for an immediate investigation into the disappearance and demanded Balach's safe return. Activists have condemned the incident, highlighting the continued prevalence of enforced disappearances in the region.

Also Read | Lay’s Classic Potato Chips Being Taken Off Shelves in Oregon, Washington After US FDA Flags ‘Life-Threatening’ Allergy Risk Linked To ‘Undeclared Milk’..

Earlier, another case of enforced disappearance was reported in Gwadar, where a person from Do-beest Panjah was forcibly taken by Pakistani security forces. Paank, the human rights wing of the Baloch National Movement, also condemned the abduction.

The Balochistan Post reported that the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) and international organizations have repeatedly called for investigations into these abductions, but accountability remains elusive. Both the United Nations and Amnesty International have raised concerns about the pervasive and systematic nature of these human rights violations. Families of the disappeared endure years of anguish, relentlessly seeking answers through protests, sit-ins, and appeals to authorities.

A significant number of those who go missing are activists, students, and ordinary citizens. These disappearances have sparked widespread anger and demands for justice, with families persistently seeking information about their loved ones' whereabouts. Such human rights violations have intensified tensions in the region, exacerbating local resentment and strengthening calls for accountability.

Enforced disappearances have become a severe issue in Balochistan, with cases increasing daily. Despite ongoing documentation of these abductions, little has been done to address the issue or bring those responsible to justice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)