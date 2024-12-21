Mumbai, December 21: Frito-Lay has taken specific 13 oz. (368.5 grams) bags of Lay’s Classic Potato Chips off shelves in Oregon and Washington after the US FDA flagged a 'life-threatening' allergy risk linked to 'undeclared milk.' The recall, initiated voluntarily following a consumer report, affects products sold in flexible bags through select retail stores and online platforms. Purchases of the affected chips may have started on November 3, 2024, though no allergic reactions have been reported so far.

On Monday, Dec. 16, the company issued an announcement on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) website, stating that some of its 13 oz. "party size" bags may inadvertently contain undeclared milk, posing a potential allergen risk. Frito-Lay became aware of the undeclared allergen after being contacted by a consumer. In an announcement shared on Dec. 16, the company stated that no allergic reactions linked to the recall had been reported at that time. Man Gets Lays Packet Full of Chips With No Air! Netizens Call Him 'God's Favourite Child' (Check Viral Pic).

The recalled bags are marked with a "Guaranteed Fresh" date of February 11, 2025, and manufacturing codes 6462307xx or 6463307xx. Consumers with milk allergies or sensitivities should refrain from eating the product and dispose of it promptly. This recall does not affect other Lay’s flavours, sizes, or products. National Potato Chips Day: 5 Famous Potato Crisps and Chips' Brands Around the World.

According to the healthcare company, most symptoms appear shortly after consuming milk. However, delayed reactions can occur, with individuals experiencing symptoms such as vomiting, diarrhoea, or others several hours after ingestion.

