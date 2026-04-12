Peshawar [Pakistan], April 12 (ANI): A sharp surge in the prices of essential medicines, including insulin, has sparked serious concern among patients and healthcare professionals in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa. The steep increases are expected to disproportionately affect vulnerable populations already grappling with rising living costs, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the most troubling hike involves insulin, a life-saving medication for diabetes management. The cost of an insulin injection device has more than doubled, rising from Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 2,200 to PKR 4,720. This dramatic escalation is likely to place immense financial strain on thousands of diabetic patients who depend on regular doses to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

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Other commonly used medicines have also seen notable increases. A pack used for indigestion and acidity has climbed from PKR 530 to PKR 620, while vitamins and nutritional supplements now cost PKR 510, up from PKR 480. Similarly, the cost of medication for Vitamin B deficiency has increased from PKR 500 to PKR 600. In one of the most drastic revisions, a thyroid drug has surged from PKR 85 to PKR 290, marking an increase of over 240 per cent.

Medicines for typhoid treatment have also become more expensive, with prices rising from PKR 805 to PKR 930. Sources indicate that these revised rates have been approved by regulatory authorities and are already in effect across pharmacies in Peshawar. Additional increases in other critical drugs are also suspected, though details remain unclear. Healthcare professionals warn that such steep price hikes may lead to poor treatment adherence, as patients could skip doses or resort to cheaper, potentially unsafe alternatives, as cited by The Express Tribune.

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Pharmacists have echoed similar concerns, highlighting the growing burden on low-income families and elderly patients. Experts are urging the government to reconsider these price adjustments and introduce subsidies or financial relief measures. They also stress the need for strict quality control to prevent the circulation of substandard medicines amid rising demand for affordable options, as reported by The Express Tribune. (ANI)

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