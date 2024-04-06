Islamabad [Pakistan], April 6 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's core committee said the delay in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senate elections was an attempt to blatantly disregard the Constitution, assault the unity of the federation and abuse the voting right, Pakistan-based The News International reported. The PTI's statement came as the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notified the winners of the recent Senate elections.

In a meeting, the PTI core committee was briefed about cases against former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Calling the 'slow pace' of judicial proceedings against Imran Khan very unfortunate, the PTI's core committee called for the release of the party's founder, according to The News International report.

The participants in the meeting condemned the delay in Senate polls in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and called it the tarnishing of democracy through incomplete houses and the criminal assistance of the Election Commission to nullify the right to vote of the people.

The PTI's core committee criticised the harassment of judges of the higher judiciary through dubious letters. It called for exemplary action against those responsible for harassment of the judges. It reiterated the demand for the formation of a full court on the letter of six judges of the Islamabad High Court, live telecast of court proceedings and holding of judicial convention.

It called for the early disposal of election petitions from the Election Commission and tribunals set up by it. The PTI's core committee called on the electoral watchdog to restore the electoral symbol of the party and stated that there was no legal justification for the non-restoration of the electoral symbol as it had submitted all the details regarding the intra-party polls.

The core committee offered support to a mass movement set to be launched by PTI after Eidul Fitr through the Grand Alliance formed following wider political collaboration. It said that the first large public gathering under the Grand Alliance will be held in Balochistan's Pishin district on April 13.

The PTI's core committee strongly condemned the arrest and remand of women prisoners, particularly Aliya Hamza and Sanam Javed. It called for the immediate release of all the PTI leaders and workers, including the party's founder, Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, The News International reported.

On Friday, PTI set up a 14-member political committee to take all decisions and inform the core committee. The PTI Central Media Department, in a notification, said, "as per instructions received from founder chairman PM Imran Khan, following persons are appointed to the political committee. The political committee shall take all the decisions and inform the core committee," according to The News International report.

According to the notification released by PTI, the leaders who have been appointed in the political committee are: Omar Ayub (chair), Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, Shibli Faraz, Sher Afzal Marwat, Khalid Khursheed, Aon Abbas, Pakistan's former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Hafiz Farhat, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Raoof Hasan, Shah Farman and Atif Khan. (ANI)

