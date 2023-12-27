Islamabad [Pakistan], December 27 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi, who was granted bail in the cypher case by the Pakistan Apex court last week, has been rearrested outside the Adiala Jail on Wednesday, reported Dawn.

However, police have not disclosed the reason for which the PTI leader has been taken into custody.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf shared a post on X, stating that Qureshi was again arrested from outside the Adiala Jail after being released on bail in the cipher case. "Earlier, the Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner had withdrawn the detention order issued under the MPO," the post said.

Moreover, the PTI also shared the footage showing Qureshi being manhandled outside the jail, from within its premises, according to Dawn.

An official wearing the Punjab police uniform refused to listen and then proceeded to shove Qureshi towards an armoured police vehicle.

"Look at this. What is this?" Qureshi said as he was pushed the entire way to the van and as the crowd yelled at officials to be careful.

Qureshi further said that the police were making a mockery of the Supreme Court's orders. "They are arresting me again in a false case," he added.

"I represented the nation; I am innocent and I am being targeted for political revenge without any reason," he said.

Earlier on Friday, the top court granted bail to former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide Qureshi in the cypher case and asked them to submit surety bonds worth Rs 1 million each, Dawn reported.

Qureshi's daughter said that she expected her father to be released, as his arrest was not required in any other case.

Yesterday, Qureshi's family arrived at Adiala Jail to pay his surety bond but before they could obtain the robkar (release order), it emerged that Rawalpindi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hassan Waqar Cheema had issued an order for the former foreign minister's 15-day detention under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO), Dawn reported.

However, the PTI on social media, X, strongly condemned the violent manner in which Qureshi was arrested.

"The disgraceful arrest of Shah Mahmood Qureshi after the Supreme Court granted him bail is a slap in the face of the judiciary and justice system," the party said.

The party said the state was crossing all limits of brutality and cruelty over its failure to break the bond between Imran Khan and the nation.

"After the announcement of the election schedule, there has been an increase in oppression and fascism against the leadership, candidates and workers of PTI," it said.

The party further emphasised that Qureshi was one of the party's main candidates in the forthcoming February 8 general elections, adding that attempts were being made to keep him out of the polls, as per Dawn.

It termed the deputy commissioner's detention order a clear violation of the Supreme Court's decision regarding a level playing field for all political parties.

Moreover, the party held the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) responsible for the atrocities being carried out against PTI by the "unconstitutional, illegal and undemocratic caretaker governments."

The PTI urged the chief justice of Pakistan to take notice of the abuse of power and issue orders for the recovery and release of Qureshi.

Emphasising that he is a senior politician, the party further said, "Supreme Court should take notice of the re-arrest of Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Shah Mahmood Qureshi is a senior politician, he has to participate in the elections, the judiciary is requested to ensure the safety of the people, Barrister Gohar." (ANI)

