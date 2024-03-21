Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 (ANI): At least two Pakistani soldiers and eight terrorists were killed in the fighting that erupted after multiple blasts and gunfire were reported at Pakistan's Gwadar Port Authority Complex on Wednesday, Dawn reported, citing the military's media wing.

Pakistan's Inter Services Public Relations informed in a statement that a group of eight terrorists attempted to enter the Port Authority Colony but were "successfully thwarted" by security forces personnel.

"A large quantity of arms, ammunition, and explosives was also recovered," the ISPR added.

The Majeed Brigade of the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to Dawn.

The Majeed Brigade is opposed to China's investments in the province of Balochistan and accuses China and Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources.

Makran Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Umrani said that multiple blasts were also reported in the attack. A large contingent of police and security forces had reached the scene when the intense firing was ongoing, he added.

Gwadar Senior Superintendent of Police Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin initially said that eight armed assailants were gunned down but later revised the count to seven. Regarding the status of the assault, he said that the firing had "completely stopped."

A statement from the United Nations Department for Safety and Security said "several explosions followed by continuous firing" were reported during the attack on the complex, adding that the facility hosts several government and paramilitary offices.

The statement added that there were no immediate reports of casualties, elaborating that seven personnel from three UN agencies based in Gwadar and two UN agencies on missions were "safe and accounted for."

The Gwadar port, which is controlled by China, is significant to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). It includes multi-billion-dollar roads and energy projects and is also a part of Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Notably, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities in the past year, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, after the banned militant Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, as reported by Dawn.

According to a security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies last month, Pakistan experienced 97 militant attacks in February, resulting in 87 fatalities and 118 injuries.

The report highlighted a significant escalation in violence in Balochistan, juxtaposed with a decline in tribal districts and mainland Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (ANI)

